Charges pending after minor killed in Pasquotank County vehicle crash

PASQUOTANK Co., N.C. – Police said charges are pending after a minor was killed in a crash Sunday.

The incident was reported around 4:45 p.m. near SR 1115.

A police report stated vehicle #1 was traveling south on SR – 1116 while another was traveling east on SR – 1115. The first vehicle is accused of failing to yield at the stop sign, entering the intersection and striking the second vehicle.

The driver and a passenger, who was a minor, were reportedly ejected from the vehicle #1 during the incident. The minor was killed, according to police.

Police said the crash is under investigation and charges are pending.