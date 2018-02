Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va - A St. Baldrick's Foundation event to raise funds and awareness for lifesaving childhood cancer research is being held on Saturday, Feb. 24 in Virginia Beach. To help kick things off we meet a local volunteer willing to get the bald rolling live on Coast Live.

Learn more...

St. Baldrick's Foundation

Sat., Feb. 24, 9 a.m.

The Westin

Virginia Beach Town Center

4535 Commerce St

(757) 469-8227

HRGoesBald.com