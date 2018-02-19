Virginia Sports Hall of Famer Dré Bly to headline 72nd Portsmouth Sports Club Jamboree

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Dré Bly, the former North Carolina All-American who starred at Western Branch High School in Chesapeake, will be the featured speaker at the 72nd annual Portsmouth Sports Club Jamboree.

The Portsmouth Sports Club Foundation Inc. was created in 1991 to establish an endowment for the purpose of awarding scholarships in the name of the Portsmouth Sports Club to deserving student athletes from the City of Portsmouth and surrounding communities. Each year, the club awards multiple high school seniors a scholarship toward their continuing education at the club’s Jamboree. Over the past 21 years, the foundation has presented awards to over 200 recipients for a total of over $275,000 in financial support.

The Jamboree will be held March 1st at the Woman’s Club of Portsmouth. Social hour begins at 6:00 p.m., followed by dinner at 6:45 p.m. The awards portion of the program, including Bly’s keynote speech, is slated for 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $75.00 each, and a table of 8 can be purchased for $560.00.

For inquires, contact Ned McCabe at 757-477-4058.