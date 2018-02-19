Three teens trapped in overturned car after crash in Currituck County

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. – Three teenagers had to be cut out of a vehicle after a crash that happened on Caratoke Highway.

It happened Sunday around 12:30 p.m.

The teens pulled out of Elan Vacations and made a left turn onto the highway heading northbound.

A pickup truck headed southbound on the highway hit the driver side of the Subaru sedan.

Due to the crash, the sedan overturned. The three were trapped in the car and had to be cut out of the vehicle.

The driver, a 17-year-old woman, was airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. The front seat passenger, an 18-year-old man, was also airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. The backseat passenger, a 16-year-old boy, was taken by ambulance to Sentara Norfolk General

The driver of the pickup truck was taken by ambulance to the Outer Banks Hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.