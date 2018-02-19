SUPERNATURAL, Thursday 2/22 at 8pm on WGNT 27

Posted 12:49 pm, February 19, 2018, by , Updated at 12:48PM, February 19, 2018

Supernatural — “Various & Sundry Villians” — Image Number: SN1312a_0280b.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Jordan Claire Robbins as Jamie Plum and Elise Gatien as Jennie Plum — Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW — ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC All Rights Reserved

 

“Various & Sundry Villains” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DLV) (HDTV)

THE WITCH IS BACK – Dean (Jensen Ackles) falls victim to a couple of witches, sisters Jamie (guest star Jordan Clair Robbins) and Jennie Plum (guest star Elise Gatien), who manage to steal a powerful book of spells from the Winchester brothers.  When Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean go after the book, they get help from a powerful and surprising ally when Rowena (guest star Ruth Connell), back from the dead, intervenes to assist them.  Amanda Tapping directed the episode written by Steve Yockey (#1312).  Original airdate 2/1/2018.