Social media threat leads to temporary lock down for all Gates County schools

GATES COUNTY, N.C. – All five Gates County Schools were placed on lock down Monday morning after officials discovered a threat made on social media, according to the superintendent’s assistant.

The schools were placed on lock down from 10 a.m. to 11:25 a.m. There will be additional police present as a precaution.

Gates County Schools Superintendent Barry Williams immediately alerted the sheriff’s office when he found out about the threat.

The school posted this note on their website:

February 19, 2018 Dear Parents, Teachers, Students and Community Members: Gates County Public Schools’ officials, administrators, and school resource officer have been made aware of a threat that was posted on social media on the account of (which I cannot authenticate). We immediately notified the Gates County Sheriff’s Department who is investigating this matter. We will work very closely with them as they investigate this threat. As always, the safety of our students and community is paramount. We will remain vigilant in doing all within our power to keep students out of harm’s way. I would like to sincerely thank each and every one of you who took the time to personally make me aware of the threat. With the ongoing and growing number of school shootings in the country, we can never take any threat lightly. Thank you for your belief in and continued support of the Gates County Public Schools. My belief is firm safety is a number one priority. Dr. Barry Williams Superintendent Gates County Schools

Download the News 3 app for updates.