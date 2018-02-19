Police investigating after social media threat targets Norfolk high school

NORFOLK, Va. – Police are investigating a threat made towards Lake Taylor High School Sunday evening.

A concerned parent sent a screen shot of an Instagram post to News 3. It looks similar to a social media threat targeting Southampton High School.

There was also a threat made to Northeastern High School in Elizabeth City late Saturday evening. Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools made law enforcement aware of the situation and as a result the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office investigated the threat and carried out a threat assessment. The threat assessment led officials to believe that the student wouldn’t have been able carry out the threat that was made .