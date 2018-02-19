× Monday’s First Warning Forecast: Rain today and another warm up ahead

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Another big warm up… Temperatures will start in the upper 30s and low 40s this morning. Rain showers will build in early this morning from west to east. Showers will become more scattered this afternoon with mostly cloudy skies. Highs will warm to near 60 today, about 10 degrees warmer than yesterday. Winds will be light today and shifting from east to south.

We will see mostly cloudy skies tonight with a few isolated showers. Lows will only drop into the mid 50s tonight.

Highs will warm into the mid 70s tomorrow. Expect mostly cloudy skies with isolated showers tomorrow morning. More sunshine will mix in for tomorrow afternoon. Highs will warm into the upper 70s on Wednesday.

Rain chances will increase for Thursday and Friday as an area of low pressure moves into the region. Highs will cool into the 50s and 60s for the end of the work week.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers (60%), Warmer. Highs near 60. Winds: E/S 5-20

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Showers (20%). Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Isolated Showers (20%), Clearing Skies, Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-10

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

February 19th

1979 Winter Weather: Heavy Snow interior Virginia

2012 Snow 3 to 5″ across South Central VA Farmville East across Richmond to Lower MD Eastern Shore.

