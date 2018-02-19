Graves in Norfolk cemetery vandalized

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va - The final resting place for hundreds of people has been disturbed by vandals.

Last week, Norfolk Police took a report of vandalism at Riverside Memorial Cemetery. Nearly a week later, several large headstones remain toppled over.

Those with loved ones buried in the cemetery say they are disturbed by the incident. Several of Pamela Murr's family members are buried in the cemetery, over the weekend she went out to check to make sure her family's sites were okay.

"I was just angry I was just really mad why would this, who could do this?," said Murr. "It just makes me mad that these things happen."

Over the weekend, Murr said in addition to finding head stones toppled over, there were several vases destroyed. Now she hopes that there will be more patrols in the area.

The cemetery office, which is owned by the City of Norfolk, was closed on Monday in observance of President's Day. Cemetery workers say they will be cleaning up the toppled over headstones, but it could take months for everything to be restored.

If you have any information about this crime, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.