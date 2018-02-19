Free app tracks flu, other illnesses in Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. – With the number of flu cases across the country reaching epidemic levels, it’s important to know what illnesses are spreading around your city.

Sickweather, a real time map of human health, tracks what illnesses are making rounds and displays results on a local level.

Illnesses currently trending in Norfolk include flu, cough and fever.

To track the flu and other illnesses in any location nationwide, download the free Sickweather mobile app at: