× First Warning Forecast: A Warm Week

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

Most of us are dry after a wet start to the day. Rain chances dip to 30% for the rest of the day and we continue to see a mostly cloudy sky. Highs will warm to near 60 today, about 10 degrees warmer than yesterday. Winds will be light today and shifting from east to south. Overnight our temperatures will only drop into the upper 50s with a slight chance of showers popping up.

Highs will warm into the mid 70s tomorrow. Expect a mostly cloudy sky to start off the day with isolated showers mixing in. More sunshine will mix in for tomorrow afternoon. Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs flirting with the 80s.

Rain chances will increase for Thursday and Friday as an area of low pressure moves into the region. There is a 50% chance of rain for Thursday and 30% for Friday. Highs will dip into the 60s but still well above normal.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers (60%), Warmer. Highs near 60. Winds: E/S 5-20

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Showers (20%). Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Isolated Showers (20%), Clearing Skies, Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-10

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

February 19th

1979 Winter Weather: Heavy Snow interior Virginia

2012 Snow 3 to 5″ across South Central VA Farmville East across Richmond to Lower MD Eastern Shore.

For weather updates on Facebook: MadelineEvansWx

Follow me on Twitter: @MadelineEvansWx

Follow me on Instagram: @MadelineEvansWx

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.