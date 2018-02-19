Cheryl gets in the middle as cops and firefighters train to face off on the ice on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hampton Roads , Va - Local law enforcement will try to keep fire fighters in check as their rival hockey teams battle on the ice for the 10th Annual Guns and Hoses game. It happens March 3rd at Norfolk Scope to raise money for CHKD. There will also be music, food vendors, and lots of family fun.

10 Annual Guns and Hoses Charity Game

Saturday, March 3rd at 3pm

Norfolk Scope

Followed by Admirals Game at 7pm

Tickets must be purchased in advance:

- $15 with proceeds to benefit CHKD

- Call 757-651-8831

- Go to Norfolk Fire Federal Credit Union, 4100 E. Virginia Beach Blvd.

- Visit admiralsgroups.com and use code CHKD