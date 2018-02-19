ARROW, Thursday 2/22 at 9pm on WGNT 27

Posted 12:51 pm, February 19, 2018, by , Updated at 12:50PM, February 19, 2018

Arrow — “We Fall” — Image Number: AR611b_0267.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Jack Moore as William Clayton and Stephen Amell as Oliver Queen/Green Arrow — Photo: Diyah Pera/The CW — ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

 

“We Fall” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

WILLIAM LANDS IN CAYDEN JAMES’ CROSSHAIRS —  Cayden James (guest star Michael Emerson) ups the ante by launching his plan to take control of every aspect of the city.  Despite the scope of Cayden’s plan, Oliver (Stephen Amell) is determined to foil it with just the Original Team Arrow – and without the aid of Rene (Rick Gonzalez), Dinah (Juliana Harkavy), or Curtis (Echo Kellum).  But things get complicated when William (guest star Jack Moore) is endangered as a result of Cayden’s handiwork.  Wendey Stanzler directed the episode written by Speed Weed & Spiro Skentzos (#611).  Original airdate 1/25/2018.