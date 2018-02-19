A local director speaks about his film and its perspective of black culture on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Director Cameron Harris, tell us how his graduate thesis on the black experience became a fearless film that explores the global strength of African American history.

Screening of "In Our Words"

An exploration of what African- Americans and Africans in the diaspora experience in the America, South Africa, and Europe, by Cameron Harris, a young independent filmmaker.

Saturday, February 24th, 7pm

Naro Expanded Cinema, Colley Ave, Norfolk

For more information, visit INOURWORDSFILM.com .