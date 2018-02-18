× President’s Day First Warning Forecast: Tracking rain, especially during the morning hours

Finally, we’ve gotten some much-needed sunshine today. Unfortunately it will be short-lived. High pressure that kept us dry and sunny today, will move offshore. Clouds will increase from the southwest to the northeast as more moisture pushes into the region. Lows tonight in the upper 30s to near 40.

A cloudy start to the day Monday. Looks like rain will move in during the morning hours. We should dry out by late afternoon with just a slight chance for a few other spotty showers. If you’re heading out on President’s Day, be sure to grab that umbrella! It will be a bit milder with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. The clouds will stick around throughout the day, so we won’t see much sunshine.

Temperatures will soar into the mid 70s on Tuesday. Expect clouds in the morning followed by some sunshine in the afternoon.

Dry weather will continue into Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s. Our next system is a cold front that will move through on Thursday with another chance of rain. Temperatures will warm to the mid and upper 60s.

Looking a little unsettled to end the work week and into the weekend. Keeping a slight chance for showers.

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram: HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.