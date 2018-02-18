Man hit by motor vehicle in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – A man was hit by a motor vehicle in the 100 block of W. Ocean View Avenue Saturday evening.

Dispatchers received the call around 7:00 p.m. and police arrived on scene several minutes later.

According to officials, the man sustained what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.

He was taken by ambulance to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and is expected to recover.

Police are still investigating the accident and any possible charges against the driver of the vehicle.