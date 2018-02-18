Jennifer Garner is selling Girl Scout cookies too

You seriously cannot get away from Girl Scout cookies.

It’s that time of the year, and even celebs are out there hawking the treats.

Jennifer Garner shared a photo of herself over the weekend selling the cookies outside a store.

“Why yes, kind sir, we do have Thin Mints,” read her caption on the photo, which showed a man pointing in her direction as the actress held a sign advertising the sale.

Garner is a mother of two daughters, Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and a five-year-old son Samuel — all by former husband Ben Affleck. They live in Los Angeles.

The couple, who announced their split in 2015 and filed for divorce two years later, have been vocal about co-parenting.

“The main thing is these kids — and we’re completely in line with what we hope for them,” Garner told Vanity Fair in 2016. “Sure, I lost the dream of dancing with my husband at my daughter’s wedding. But you should see their faces when he walks through the door.”

“And if you see your kids love someone so purely and wholly, then you’re going to be friends with that person,” she added.

The actress is often photographed by paparazzi engaged in activities with her kids like any other mom. That includes helping to raise money for the local Girl Scout troop.

So what’s in your wallet? Hopefully plenty of cash to pay for those Thin Mints.