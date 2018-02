All this week, News 3 is trying their hand at doing your jobs!

We try being a manicurist and a window washer.

We go oyster harvesting with a local marina and go behind the scenes at the Virginia Aquarium.

Did we miss our calling? Should we change careers?! You’ll have to watch and find out!

Watch News 3 Monday – Friday starting at 5 a.m.

Click here for more stories from News 3 This Morning