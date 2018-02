NORFOLK, Va. – Police and firefighters across Hampton Roads will play in a hockey game at the Scope Arena on March 3 to help raise money for the Children’s Hospital of the Kings Daughters.

The 10th annual Guns and Hoses game will start at 3 p.m. and pit the police and firefighters against each other for a good cause.

The game is a two-for-one special, with the the Norfolk Admirals taking on the Atlanta Gladiators after the Guns and Hoses game.