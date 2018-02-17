Man injured from early morning shooting in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred in the 5000 block of Killam Avenue Saturday morning.

Dispatchers received a call around 12:47 a.m. for a shooting outside of a house party.

When police arrived to the scene, they found a 19-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was transported by medics to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and his injury is believed to be non-life threatening.

Detectives have not released any suspect information or the motive for the shooting.