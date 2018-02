NORFOLK, Va. – It was a first class fashion affair at the MacArthur Center on Saturday.

The mall held the Enchanted: Wearable Art Show and Exhibition at 1 p.m., and the models used to show off the clothing worn were students from the Governor’s School for the Arts.

The fashion show was inspired by Rene Lalique’s “Enchanted by Glass exhibit on display at The Chrysler Museum of Art.

The show was free to the public.