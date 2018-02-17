× First Warning Forecast: Sunshine returns, seasonable temperatures

Scattered showers will continue this evening with areas of fog. Watch out for areas of reduced visibility. Some partial clearing overnight as the area of low pressure pulls away and high pressure builds in. Temperatures will dip into the 30s overnight.

Mostly sunny skies Sunday, with highs in the low and mid 50s. It will be a very seasonable day for this time of year.

Even milder for President’s Day. Clouds will increase on Monday. A warm front will lift across the region bringing a few showers, especially in the morning. Temperatures will warm to the low and mid 60s.

Partly cloudy and even warmer on Tuesday. Highs in the mid 70s. Wednesday will be another warm day with highs in the mid and upper 70s.

A cold front will move in Thursday. Highs in the mid 60s. A slight chance for showers will remain Thursday through Saturday.

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram: HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.