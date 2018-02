A bull was loose in the area of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Washington Avenue Wednesday morning.

The bull was safely wrangled after nearly roaming the streets for two hours.

The city of Las Vegas says an animal control team is taking the bull to a livestock vet to get checked out and then Horsemans Park to be housed until they can get it back to its owner or find it a new home.

There is no information on how the bull ended up on the streets of Las Vegas.