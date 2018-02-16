Virginia beach families scared after man walks into home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH Va.- Families in a neighborhood in Virginia Beach say they are on edge.

Mother of three Christina Sherman says she hasn't slept in days.

She and her husband were at a grocery store when they got a frightening call from their daughter.

"She was frantic, she said oh my God mom there was this man at the door he kept telling me he knew you guys," Sherman said

14-year old Shyann closson was at home waiting to help her brothers off the bus.

she says the man came up to the back door and insisted he knew her dad, he said he worked with him and insisted he wait inside.

"Where do you work then? I didn't tell him but my dad had literally a week ago got a new job. So as soon as I said that he just started running," Closson said.

The incident rattled the family.

Sherman says she never expected him to return.

"I instantly starting yelling because it didn't even dawn on me. Thinking it's the kids, boys are you up, Cameron is that you. When nobody responded I am screaming Joe somebody is in the house," Sherman said.

When she got up, she says the same man her daughter described was running out her back door.

Sherman says she described the man to police - about 5'8", Caucasian with shaggy brown hair.

She says police told her to lock her doors and keep a close eye out for anyone suspicious.

One of her neighbors told Sherman a man with the same description had walked into her family's home.

Now Sherman is warning other parents to lock their doors and watch their kids.

"The way that he was talking to her and the things he was saying is exactly what I learned in school as a safety school as a teenage girl, is your mom and dad home?" Sherman said.