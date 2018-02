Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - In this week's edition of the award-winning Locker Room Show, Wink and Mitch catch you up on the week in college hoops, including how UVA handled its first game as the nation's top-ranked team since December 1982.

Plus, the Old Dominion men's basketball team is off to its best start since 2005. But what does it mean for the Monarchs' postseason chances?

Also, Mitch profiles a college wrestler who is overcoming more than just his opponents on the mat.