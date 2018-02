“The Trial of the Flash” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, L) (HDTV)

BARRY FIGHTS FOR HIS LIFE — As Barry’s (Grant Gustin) trial for the murder of Clifford DeVoe begins, Iris (Candice Patton) and Joe (Jesse L. Martin) must decide how far they are willing to go to keep Barry out of prison. Philip Chipera directed the episode written by Lauren Certo & Kristen Kim (#410). Original airdate 1/16/2018.