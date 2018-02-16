School bus involved in Elizabeth City car crash

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – Police in Elizabeth City faulted the driver of a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado who allegedly crashed into the back on a school bus on Friday.

Officers responded to the accident that happened at 1014 N. Road Street around 8 a.m.

Deanna Evans is the driver that was cited for Driving While License Revoked, and Failure to Reduce Speed, according to officials.

Students in the school bus were from Pasquotank County High School.

Injured persons on the bus were transported to Sentera Albermarle Medical Center.

The condition of those transported is unknown at this time.