Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Actress Morgan Avery McCoy returns to Coastal Virginia with a one-woman show that depicts the lives of 12 influential African- American women. From Madam C.J. Walker to Michelle Obama, Evolution of a Black Girl: From the Slave House to the White House is an experience that was meant to inspire everyone as she takes center stage at college campuses across the country.

For more information, visit Evolutionofablackgirl.com .