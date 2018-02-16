Police in Chesapeake looking for a man that they suspect shoplifted $600 dollars worth of electronics

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The Chesapeake Police Department is looking for a man that allegedly stole $600 worth of electronics from a store in the city on January 29.

The unknown suspect supposedly stole from the store, located in the 1500 block of Sam’s Circle, by leaving unnoticed through an emergency exit.

Officials say that the suspect was helped by an accomplice who was outside the sotre. The two loaded the stolen items into a small darked colored sedan, before fleeing the scene.

If anyone has information about the identity of this individual they are encouraged to call, access the P3 APP or submit an on-line web-tip to the Chesapeake Crime Line.