PENN & TELLER: FOOL US, Wednesday 2/21 at 9pm on WGNT 27

“I Dream of Genie Tube” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, L) (HDTV)

WILL PENN & TELLER BE FOLLED THIS WEEK?Aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller, who will get to see the trick only once and have to immediately try to work it out.  Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn & Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.  The live studio audience and the TV audience watch along with Penn & Teller as they try to figure out the secrets.  The magicians featured in the episode include Dennis Watkins, Jeff McBride, Kevin Li and Steve Marshall. Alyson Hannigan (“How I Met Your Mother”) serves as host (#410).  Original airdate 9/7/2017.