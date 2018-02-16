ODU student wins a scooter with the help of the Virginia Lottery

NORFOLK, Va. – Katie Gornto attends Old Dominion University as an online student, but when she participated in a Virginia Lottery drawing at a ODU football game on November 28, she was drawn as a winner among 1704 total entries.

The “Ride into Fall Promotion,” was the name of the drawing the Gornto won. The event was put on by the Virginia Lottery at nine athletic events at colleges and universities across the Commonwealth of Virginia in 2017.

Gornto received her 2018 Genuine Venture Scooter on February 9. It was presented to her by the Virginia Lottery with the help of ODU’s mascot and members of the ODU Cheer Team.

Norfolk received more than $29.7 million in lottery funds for K-12 education last fiscal year.

For more information and a complete list of lottery funds to Virginia school districts, click here.