New report says that people in Virginia may not like to date vegans

If you’re vegan and feel like love is not in the air for you, than there may be a reason.

According to a study by Food Box HQ, 38 percent of Virginians would not date a vegan. This percentage is almost ten points higher than the national average of 28.2 percent.

A third of all men that participated in the study also said that they would try to persuade their vegan partner to eat meat.

Food Box HG polled 2,5000 people for this survey. They also found that men are more bothered by perspective partners’ culinary interest than women.

Roughly 26 percent of women that were recorded in this study said that they would say no to a date with a vegan.

People who were older also seemed to have more of an issue with this than younger generations.