Mother charged in Hampton crash that sent her and three kids to hospital

HAMPTON, Va. – Virginia State Police charged Courteny Doursey, 25, with reckless driving, fail to maintain proper control of vehicle and no insurance Friday, for a car crash that happened on Monday.

The crash involved Doursey’s three children that are of ages seven, six and five. Two of them were ejected from the vehicle during the crash on Interstate 64.

The children suffered non-life threatening injuries, but all were taken to Riverside Hospital. Doursey was also taken Riverside Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. on Monday, February 12. That is when State Police say a woman driving a 2004 Ford Expedition was traveling westbound on I-64 and swerved to the right when traffic suddenly began to slow down in order to avoid hitting the vehicle in front of her. This caused her to strike a 2005 Mercedes Benz.

An unknown black male also in the Ford Expedition, and limped away from the scene.