Man brings dangerous drug to Hampton Roads on bus, court documents say

NORFOLK, Va. - Two men are in the Norfolk City Jail accused of bringing a dangerous drug to Hampton Roads illegally.

Police arrested 56-year-old Sheldon Myers of New York and 36-year-old Shawn Howard of Suffolk after pulling them over on E. Brambleton Avenue near I-264 on Feburary 1.

The two were each charged with transporting a controlled substance into the Commonwealth and possession with the intent to distribute drugs.

According to a search warrant, the 323 grams of the powerful opioid, Fentanyl, were found in the vehicle along with a semi-automatic firearm.

Fentanyl is up to 100 times more potent than heroin.

The court documents say police became suspicious after witnessing Myers get off a bus from New York without luggage at New Everyday Bus Company and get into Howard's car.

According to the documents, narcotics smugglers will often transport drugs from places like California and New York using mass transit to avoid police detection.

Both are in jail without bond.