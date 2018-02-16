From the Heart: Small food changes you can make for a healthier heart

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - What you eat has a huge impact on your overall heart health.

The American Heart Association recommends some smart swaps to make sure your next meal is heart-healthy.

If you're going out to eat - be wary of appetizers.

"The portions are too big." says Chef Dedra Blount from 'Now You're Cooking'. "You may order something for two people, but its big enough for six."

The AHA says if you can, skip the before meal extras.

When it comes to the main course, it's the added salt that could be a problem.

"There's so much hidden sodium in foods that we have no idea about," says Debra Brabson, also with 'Now You're Cooking'. "When you make things from home you're able to control the shaker."

Making meals at home makes it much easier to know exactly whats going into your food.

The American Heart Association has tons of recipes you can make at home that will make your heart healthy and happy. One of them is Chocolate Avocado Chia Seed Pudding.

