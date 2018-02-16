× Friday’s First Warning Forecast: Warm today but rain and a big cool down on the way

Rain and a big cool down on the way… A cold front will move through the region today, bringing us rain and much cooler air for the weekend. We will start with sunshine this morning and temperatures in the mid 60s. Clouds will start to build in by midday with highs in the mid 70s. Rain will move in this afternoon and temperatures will fall back into the 60s. It will still be windy today and winds will shift as the cold front moves in. Expect SW winds this morning and NW winds this afternoon at 10 to 20 mph with higher gusts possible.

Rain showers will taper off this evening and clouds will clear overnight. Temperatures will fall into the upper 30s tonight with north winds at 10 to 15 mph.

Much colder air moves in for the weekend. Highs will only reach the mid 40s on Saturday. We will start with sunshine again Saturday morning with clouds and rain moving in for the afternoon and evening. Skies will clear Sunday morning and we will warm into the mid 50s.

Today: AM Sun, PM Rain (60%), Warm, Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: SW/NW 10-20+

Tonight: Scattered Showers (60%), Overnight Clearing, Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds: N 10-15

Tomorrow: AM Sun, PM Rain (80%), Chilly. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: NE 5-15

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

February 16th

1996 Winter Weather: Coastal Flooding, High winds Southeast Virginia, Eastern Coastal Virginia

2003 President’s Day Weekend Storm: 7-12″ snow Central, East Central VA; Snow & Ice along coast

