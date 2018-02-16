× First Warning Traffic – Friday bridge openings and weekend closures

BRIDGE OPENINGS:

Coleman Bridge 9:00 AM

James River Bridge at Noon

SNJB: Overnight work on the South Norfolk Jordan Bridge next week will include lane shifts and shoulder closures Sunday, Feb 18 through Thursday, Feb 22 from 8 PM to 5 AM daily. The pedestrian walkway will remain open.

VIRGINIA BEACH: Temporary lane closure on Northampton Boulevard on the new Lake Smith weir requires the outside eastbound lane approaching the Lake Smith spillway on Northampton Boulevard be closed. The other three eastbound lanes will remain open. The closure is in place indefinitely.

NORFOLK – Kempsville Road will close to southbound traffic under I-264 from 9p.m. Friday until as late as 5 a.m. Monday the following two weekends (Feb. 16-19 and Feb. 23-26). A third weekend closure (March 2-5) is possible. A detour will direct traffic to turn left on Center Drive and right on Newtown Road, back to Kempsville Road.

Northbound traffic on Kempsville Road will also be stopped for up to 20 minutes at a time during the weekend closures. Outside of those stoppages, one lane of northbound Kempsville Road will be open to motorists. The lane closures will extend from the signal at Center Drive to approximately Blackstone Street. Access to the churches in the immediate vicinity of the lane closures (First Baptist Norfolk and Calvary Presbyterian) will remain open. The sidewalk to the east of the northbound lanes of traffic will also remain open with the exception of during the 20-minute stoppages of northbound traffic.

HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE-CLOSURES REPORT February 11-17

Route 17 and the James River Bridge: One lane will remain open at all times.

Single-lane closure south February 16, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk:

Alternating single-lane closures will be from February 11-17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. One lane will remain open at all times on: Military Highway between Valley Drive and Lynn Street. Princess Anne Road between Sigmon Street and Military Highway. Northampton Boulevard between Military Highway and past USAA Drive. Robin Hood Road between Military Highway and Miller Store Road.



Turnpike Road Reconstruction Project, Portsmouth:

One northbound lane of Frederick Boulevard is open at the Turnpike Road intersection. Southbound Frederick Boulevard is closed. Signed detour in place.

Intersection of Jamestown Avenue and County Street closed until April 2018.

Elizabeth River Tunnels/Martin Luther King Expressway: Go to Elizabeth River Tunnels for the latest project and traffic updates regarding the Downtown Tunnel (I-264), Midtown Tunnel (U.S. 58) and Route 164 MLK Expressway.

CHESAPEAKE: BATTLEFIELD BLVD S LANE CLOSURE

The installation of a raw water main will require the closure of one of the left-turn lanes on northbound Chesapeake Expressway at Battlefield Blvd as well as the closure of one lane on southbound Battlefield Blvd at that intersection. The closure will begin at 9 a.m. on Monday, February 5 and will last for at least three weeks.

Alligator River Bridge on U.S. 64 to Close for Repairs March 14-21

Traffic will be detoured to N.C. 94, U.S. 264, U.S. 17 and U.S. 158

Beginning Wednesday, March 14, the North Carolina Department of Transportation will close the Alligator River Bridge between Tyrrell and Dare counties for one week. The closure will allow crews to complete major renovation work on the bridge’s swing-span drawbridge.

The bridge will be closed to all vehicle traffic at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, March 14 and is expected to reopen by 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, March 20. The drawbridge will also be closed to boat navigation. During the closure, crews will complete the electrical and mechanical swing span repairs that were started during the previous bridge closure Jan. 10-17.

The work is part of an extensive renovation project designed to extend the life of the 58-year-old bridge. The $16.7 million contract was awarded to Flatiron Constructors of Morrisville, NC back in March 2017.

During the closure, NCDOT will have detour signage and variable message signs in place to guide motorists through the following detour routes: