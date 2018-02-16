× Community members honors local veterans

HAMPTON, Va. – As part of Nation Salute to Honor Veterans, the community came to support local veterans at the Hampton VA Medical Center.

Staff with the Hampton VAMC said the veterans there are some of the more than 98,000 vets of the U.S. armed services who are cared for every day in Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) medical centers, outpatient clinics, domiciliaries, and nursing homes.

During the National Salute, individuals, Veterans groups, military personnel, civic organizations, businesses, schools, local media, celebrities and sports stars are invited to participate in a variety of activities with our local heroes.

Staff told us activities include special ward visits and photo opportunities as well as the opportunity to participate in special recreation activities and Veteran recognition programs.

National Salute to Veteran Patients is a chance for everyone to let those who have given so much to our nation know they are not forgotten.

Veterans like Noell Cook said these moments help them keep going.

“Oftentimes, you’re maybe not in the best physical or mental condition,” Cook explained. “So again just to know people of the community and all of the veteran support organizations are thinking about you and doing things to try and make your day better or your life better is awesome.”

Several local leaders, including Hampton’s vice mayor, were also in attendance.