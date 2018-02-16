A massage therapist shows us techniques and tips for a relaxing time on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - A massage can be very therapeutic, if done correctly.  It feels good, relieves stress and can bring couples closer together.  A local massage therapist teaches us a few techniques and shares some tips on how to create a relaxing environment. For more information, visit spabotanicahampton.com .