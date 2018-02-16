HAMPTON ROADS, Va - A massage can be very therapeutic, if done correctly. It feels good, relieves stress and can bring couples closer together. A local massage therapist teaches us a few techniques and shares some tips on how to create a relaxing environment. For more information, visit spabotanicahampton.com .
A massage therapist shows us techniques and tips for a relaxing time on Coast Live
-
‘Our little secret’ Virginia mom sexually assaulted during massage speaks out
-
Massage Envy facing sexual assault allegations from more than 180 women
-
Learning to spot used cars that have had flood damage on Coast Live
-
Wynn Resorts board launches investigation into sexual misconduct allegations
-
Yoga stretching and posture techniques with a local physician and instructor on Coast Live
-
-
Dr. V has some advice for not getting sick this Winter on Coast Live
-
Makeup tips for going from a day at work to a glamorous night out on Coast Live
-
Tips for traveling with pets on Coast Live
-
Learning to cook with salt blocks on Coast Live
-
Tips for grilling to get ready for for “the big game” on Coast Live
-
-
How to talk to children when disasters and violence dominate our attention on Coast Live
-
Tips for packing like a pro on Coast Live
-
Tech gifts and tips from the Hi-Tech Mommy herself on Coast Live