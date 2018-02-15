Virginia man sentenced for throwing Molotov cocktails at apartment building

ALEXANDRIA, Va. – A 24-year-old man from Alexandria was sentenced to 15-years in prison for arson after setting an apartment building on fire, when using Molotov cocktails during a June 2016 incident.

According to court records and evidence presented at trial, Josepha Kasai, threw the cocktails at the door of a third floor apartment unit, which led to the trapping nine people on the third floor of the apartment building.

The building was evacuated because of the fire, and one victim had to jump from the apartment building to seek safety. This victim was also chased by Kasai with a knife.

When Kasai was arrested, he told police that he intended to kill the victim who jumped from the balcony and claimed the victim had previously stolen his iPhone.

Kasai was found guilty by U.S. District Judge Anthony J. Trenga after a bench trial on October 25, 2017.