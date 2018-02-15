Virginia Beach holds public information session ahead of archaeological assessment project

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Before the City of Virginia Beach starts an upcoming archaeological assessment project for the northern half of the city, it will hold a public information session for residents that may have concerns.

The Virginia Planning and Community Development Department will host the session on Tuesday, Feb. 13 at 6 p.m. in Building 19 at the Municipal Center, 2416 Courthouse Drive.

According to officials, citizens who have information about areas of potential archaeological interest in the northern part of the city are asked to attend and share their knowledge to help make this study as comprehensive as possible. The study area includes the section of Virginia Beach that is north of North Landing, Princess Anne and Sandbridge roads.

Virginia Beach hired the Dovetail Culture Resources Group after receiving a cost share survey and planning program grant, which is administered by the Virginia Department of Historic Resources.

The Dovetail Culture Resources Group will be completing the survey through the winter and spring of 2018. The project will ential a field survey of all accessible archaeological sites within the northern half of the city and a summary report synthesizing the findings of the survey, say Virginia Beach officials.

The grant and survey is part of a cost share effort with the Virginia Department of Historic Resources.

Please contact Mark Reed, Historic Preservation Planner, at (757) 385-8573 or by email, if you have any questions.