VDOT’s 2018 toll relief program ends today

NORFOLK, Va.- It’s the last day to save some cash if you’re commuting between Norfolk and Portsmouth.

Today is the deadline to apply for toll relief.

Low income commuters can get half off the toll price in the midtown and downtown tunnels, if you qualify.

Drivers have to travel through the tunnels at least eight times a month.

Then each time after that, 75 cents will be taken out of the cost.

To qualify, you must live in Norfolk or Portsmouth , make less than $30,000 a year and have an E-ZPass.

You have to apply in person for the program at the Norfolk or Portsmouth E-ZPass office.

You will need to show proof of residency and income.

Tolls can get expensive.

Peak rates for the downtown and midtown tunnels can reach up to $2.09 per trip.

So far, more than 1,000 people have signed up for the program this year.

Benefits begin on March 1st, 2018.