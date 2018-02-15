Valentine’s Day on the Drillfield: Two cadet pups will be attending Virginia Tech’s Military Ball together

BLACKSBURG, Va. – It’s never easy to ask the Golden Retriever of your dreams to a college dance, but the 5-year-old Lab, Gorwley, built up the courage to do so on the drillfield at Virginia Tech.

Growley and his female companion Bracey are both mascots for the Tech Corps of Cadets, and after hanging out together the last few months, will now attend the Military Ball together.

Growley had help from some fellow cadets in asking his sweetheart to the upcoming dance. He presented a rose to Beverly and an oversized greeting card, as well as Valentine stuffed chew-toys to help seal the deal.

Bracey said yes, we believe through tail wagging, and will now accompany Growley to the Military Ball.

The Ball is a Tech cadet tradition. The winter formal that is this Saturday honors and celebrates the cadet’s senior class.