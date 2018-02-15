Unsolved: Man’s stay at Suffolk hotel turns deadly

SUFFOLK, Va. – The murder of William Batchelor could be a movie plot, his family says.

“It’s like something you would see on Lifetime,” said Sharon Bond-Tart, his niece.

Batchelor was a 68-year-old man, who was retired and had been living at an Econo Lodge on Holland Road, but on October 30, 2015 room 225 became a crime scene.

“It was one of those that was extremely heinous,” said Suffolk Police Detective Sgt. Casey Thomas.

Someone entered Batchelor’s room that day, cut him several times in the neck, and left him for dead. “Mr. Batchelor kept to himself. He was a quieter older man,” said Sgt. Thomas. “You wouldn’t have expected to see that walking into his hotel room.”

Immediately, police talked to people at the hotel. Surveillance cameras showed several people in the area around his room, but there’s been one person police really want to talk with.

