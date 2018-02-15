× Thursday’s First Warning Forecast: A very warm end to the work week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A warm end to the work week… A few light showers will move out early this morning with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will start in the mid 50s this morning, about 15 degrees warmer than yesterday morning. Highs will warm into the low and mid 70s this afternoon, about 20 degrees above normal for this time of year. We will see a mix of sun and clouds today with a slim chance for showers. It will be windy today with SW winds at 10 to 15 and gusts to near 25 mph.

Expect partly cloudy skies tonight with lows only dropping into the upper 50s. It will still be windy tonight with gusts to near 30 mph possible.

We will warm into the mid 70s again tomorrow, before a cold front moves in. We will see some sunshine Friday morning with clouds and rain moving in for the afternoon. It will be windy again tomorrow with gusts to near 30 mph.

Much colder air moves in for the weekend. Highs will only reach the mid 40s on Saturday. We will see sunshine again Saturday morning with clouds and rain moving in for the afternoon and evening. Skies will clear on Sunday with another warm up into the mid 50s.

Today: Partly Sunny, Warm, Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 10-15G25

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Warm, Windy. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: SW 10-20G25

Tomorrow: Partly Sunny, PM Showers (50%), Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: SW/NW 10-20G25

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

February 15th

2003 President’s Day Weekend Storm: 7-12″ snow Central, East Central VA, Snow & Ice along coast

2016 Snow: 3-6” south-central VA, 6”+ Fluvanna

For weather updates on Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.