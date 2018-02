Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORTSMOUTH, Va - The Redwood Smoke Shack (RedwoodSmokeShack.com) started with a smoker parked at the end of a driveway in Portsmouth. Several beer festivals and a lot of food truck miles later, the Shack is now an award-winning business.

We get a taste of "The Woody," a pulled pork and brisket sandwich on a Krispy Kreme donut.