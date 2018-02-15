× Navy SEAL to be sentenced on child porn charge

NORFOLK, Va. – A Navy SEAL is scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday afternoon charges on a child porn charge.

Gregory Kyle Seerden pleaded guilty last September producing child porn. He now faces at least 15 years in prison, but prosecutors said in court documents they want him to serve 30 years.

Seerden was arrested last year after investigators say they found 78 images of child porn and four videos on his phone. Investigators were searching his phone related to an investigation into a reported sexual assault. Court documents say a woman told NCIS Seerden sexually assaulted her in a hotel room at Joint base Little Creek-Fort Story.

The images on his phone showed Seerden acting inappropriately around a sleeping young girl, the court documents say.

Seerden was a west coast based SEAL, but was in Hampton Roads on temporary duty at the time of the allegation in January 2017.

In court documents, Seerden’s attorney asked for the minimum sentence of 15 years, saying Seerden has accepted responsibility and has been cooperative in the investigation.

The attorney argues Seerden’s service to the country and lack of criminal history merits a lesser sentence. “He was honored to serve as a Navy SEAL, performing some of the most dangerous and physically and mentally challenging duties ever asked of a service member,” wrote the attorney, Keith Kimball. “[His] degree of military service distinguishes him from other typical cases and warrants a [lesser sentence].” Kimball also wrote that Seerden’s career stress led to him becoming a “functional alcoholic.”

Prosecutors say Seerden faces another allegation of molesting a child in California. Court documents say he faces charges related to that case, as well. Because of that and the case background, they’re asking he spend 30 years in prison.

Stay with News 3 for updates on the sentencing.