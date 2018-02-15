× First Warning Traffic – Road closures and delays for Thursday

CHESAPEAKE: DOMINION BLVD VETERANS BRIDGE Single lane closure on the Dominion Boulevard Veterans Bridge Thursday, February 15 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

–

VIRGINIA BEACH: Temporary lane closure on Northampton Boulevard on the new Lake Smith weir requires the outside eastbound lane approaching the Lake Smith spillway on Northampton Boulevard be closed. The other three eastbound lanes will remain open. The closure is in place indefinitely.

–

NORFOLK – Kempsville Road will close to southbound traffic under I-264 from 9p.m. Friday until as late as 5 a.m. Monday the following two weekends (Feb. 16-19 and Feb. 23-26). A third weekend closure (March 2-5) is possible. A detour will direct traffic to turn left on Center Drive and right on Newtown Road, back to Kempsville Road.

The closures are necessary to install steel girders (right) over Kempsville Road for the I-64/I-264 Interchange Improvements Project. Northbound traffic on Kempsville Road will also be stopped for up to 20 minutes at a time during the weekend closures. Outside of those stoppages, one lane of northbound Kempsville Road will be open to motorists. The lane closures will extend from the signal at Center Drive to approximately Blackstone Street. Access to the churches in the immediate vicinity of the lane closures (First Baptist Norfolk and Calvary Presbyterian) will remain open. The sidewalk to the east of the northbound lanes of traffic will also remain open with the exception of during the 20-minute stoppages of northbound traffic.

–

HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE-CLOSURES REPORT February 11-17

I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County/James City County:

Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Colonial Parkway to Fort Eustis Boulevard (Exit 250) February 11-15, starting as early as 7 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Full ramp closures on I-64 with signed detours in place, on February 11-15, as follows:

o I-64 west off-ramp to Route 143 (exit 243B), as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

o Route 199 east on-ramp to I-64 west, as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

o I-64 east on- and off-ramps to Route 199 west (exit 242A), as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

o I-64 east and west off-ramps to Route 60/Busch Gardens (exit 243A), starting as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Lane closures under flagger control on Jefferson Avenue and Penniman Road at the I-64 overpasses on February 11-16, from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m.

Left lane closure on I-64 east and west from the James City-York County Line (mile marker 233) to Route 199 Humelsine Parkway/Marquis Center Parkway (Exit 242) February 11-15, from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. for soil boring operations.

I-64, Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel:

Single-lane closures in both directions February 11-15 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. One lane will remain open at all times.

I-64, High Rise Bridge:

Alternating single-lane closures I-64 in both directions between S. Military Highway and Battlefield Boulevard February 11-15 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-64, Southside:

Dual-lane closures west between the Twin Bridges and I-264 interchange February 14-15, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. One lane will remain open at all times.

I-64, Peninsula:

Single-lane ramp closure west to I-664 south February 13-16, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-664, Peninsula:

Single-lane ramp closure north to I-64 east and west February 13-16, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-264, Berkley Bridge:

Dual-lane closures west February 15 from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Route 17 and the James River Bridge: One lane will remain open at all times.

Single-lane closure south February 12-16, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

I-95, Greensville County:

I-95 North, Exit 12 (Route 301) will be closed February 12-16 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. A detour will be in place.

Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk:

Alternating single-lane closures will be from February 11-17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. One lane will remain open at all times on: Military Highway between Valley Drive and Lynn Street. Princess Anne Road between Sigmon Street and Military Highway. Northampton Boulevard between Military Highway and past USAA Drive. Robin Hood Road between Military Highway and Miller Store Road.



Route 13 Northampton Boulevard, Norfolk:

I-64 west on-ramp closed from Northampton Boulevard south February 13, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Turnpike Road Reconstruction Project, Portsmouth:

One northbound lane of Frederick Boulevard is open at the Turnpike Road intersection. Southbound Frederick Boulevard is closed. Signed detour in place.

Intersection of Jamestown Avenue and County Street closed until April 2018.

Elizabeth River Tunnels/Martin Luther King Expressway: Go to Elizabeth River Tunnels for the latest project and traffic updates regarding the Downtown Tunnel (I-264), Midtown Tunnel (U.S. 58) and Route 164 MLK Expressway.

–

CHESAPEAKE: BATTLEFIELD BLVD S LANE CLOSURE

The installation of a raw water main will require the closure of one of the left-turn lanes on northbound Chesapeake Expressway at Battlefield Blvd as well as the closure of one lane on southbound Battlefield Blvd at that intersection. The closure will begin at 9 a.m. on Monday, February 5 and will last for at least three weeks.

–

Alligator River Bridge on U.S. 64 to Close for Repairs March 14-21

Traffic will be detoured to N.C. 94, U.S. 264, U.S. 17 and U.S. 158

Beginning Wednesday, March 14, the North Carolina Department of Transportation will close the Alligator River Bridge between Tyrrell and Dare counties for one week. The closure will allow crews to complete major renovation work on the bridge’s swing-span drawbridge.

The bridge will be closed to all vehicle traffic at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, March 14 and is expected to reopen by 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, March 20. The drawbridge will also be closed to boat navigation. During the closure, crews will complete the electrical and mechanical swing span repairs that were started during the previous bridge closure Jan. 10-17.

The work is part of an extensive renovation project designed to extend the life of the 58-year-old bridge. The $16.7 million contract was awarded to Flatiron Constructors of Morrisville, NC back in March 2017.

During the closure, NCDOT will have detour signage and variable message signs in place to guide motorists through the following detour routes: