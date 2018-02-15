× First Warning Forecast: Tracking rain and the 70s to end the work week

Tracking more warm weather and rain to end the work week.

Partly cloudy skies and mild conditions overnight. Temperatures will cool to the upper 50s and low 60s. It will still be on the breezy side with southwest winds 15-25 mph.

Rain chances increase to end the work week. Friday will start off with a little bit of sunshine, followed by increasing clouds. The entire day will not be a washout. Rain will move in for the afternoon. Should be a quick hit of rain. It will be on the breezy side with winds switching from the southwest to northwest which will usher in much colder air. Temperatures will plummet into the upper 30s overnight.

A big temperature change for Saturday. Highs will be in the mid 40s. Rain will move in during the afternoon. Skies will clear and temperatures will warm on Sunday. Overcast skies to start the day, with clearing throughout the day. Highs in the mid 50s.

We’ll see the dry weather stick around for President’s Day. Expect a nice mix of sun and clouds, with highs in the mid 60s. Even warmer on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the low 70s. Cooler temperatures and rain return on Thursday.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy and mild. Lows in the upper 50s and low 60s. Winds: SW 15-25 mph.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy with afternoon rain (60%). Breezy. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: NW 10-15 mph.

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy with showers. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds: N 10-15 mph.

Meteorologist April Loveland

