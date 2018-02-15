80’s icon Molly Ringwald will be in Hampton for a jazz standards and pop classics performance

HAMPTON, Va. – Known for her movies “The Breakfast Club,” “Pretty in Pink,” and “Sixteen Candles,” Molly Ringwald will be in Hampton for a vocal performance this coming March.

The Golden Globe nominated actress grew up performing with her father, who was a jazz pianist, and will now bring her gift of singing to the residents of Hampton Roads when she performs on Saturday, March 24 at 8 p.m. at The American Theatre in Hampton.

“Beyond her immense talents, one of the reasons I wanted to bring Molly Ringwald to The American Theatre is because she is a terrific role model,” said Hampton Arts Artistic Director Richard M. Parison, Jr. “ Her work as a film and stage actress, musician, and author proves that anything is possible. Jazz enthusiasts of all ages will appreciate her take on standards as well as the fantastic arrangements of pop songs. She truly is something special.”

According to event organizers, Ringwald will bring a fresh spin to American Songbook standards and classics when she performs. She will also be performing with a jazz quartet.

The cost of the tickets are between $50-$60 per ticket and more information about the concert can be found here.